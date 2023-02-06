Author Kim Pouncey's new book "I Am Rich" is the engaging tale of a boy who, after receiving money from his mom for doing his chores, must figure out how to spend it all.

Recent release "I Am Rich" from Page Publishing author Kim Pouncey is a delightful story that centers around a young boy named Najee, who is given one hundred cents by his mother for cleaning the house. He immediately begins imagining all the things he might buy with his allowance when he suddenly realizes it is missing, starting an adventure to find out where it's gone.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kim Pouncey, a mother, educator, and writer, who volunteers at the homeless shelter and raised a German Shepard to be a seeing-eye dog, has completed her new book "I Am Rich": a charming tale about a young boy who receives his allowance and wonders what incredible and lavish things he may be able to buy with his friends.

"Najee was broke. He had no money, but then he receives cash money and becomes rich!" writes Pouncey. "He starts dreaming about how he's going to spend it. Najee's having an awesome day, but that is until his money vanishes! Where could his money be? Did someone take it? Did he lose it? Will he find it?"

Published by Page Publishing, Kim Pouncey's adorable tale began as the author started writing larger-than-life characters and out-of-the-ordinary situations inspired by the limitless imagination of her son. With vibrant artwork to bring Pouncey's story to life, "I Am Rich" is a suspenseful, laugh-out-loud book that is sure to keep readers of all ages spellbound right up until the surprising conclusion.

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "I Am Rich" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing