Young J. Choe, PhD's newly released "The Criminal History of Japan in Korea" is a compassionate study of a difficult topic in Japanese and Korean history.

"The Criminal History of Japan in Korea" from Christian Faith Publishing author Young J. Choe, PhD is an enlightening look into aggressions suffered by Korea and the profound, lasting effect that resulted.

Dr. Choe shares, "In its invasion, Japan ripped away all the land and the sea, leaving only the sky of Korea behind. More than even Hitler's record, 7 million Koreans died—Unit 731 biopsy, arson of the great east earthquake, the rape of Queen Myeongseong, the cutting out of court ladies' breasts with knives, the keeping of the Church of Jeam-ri and the villagers in the fire, the raping and killing of two hundred thousand virgins, and the abandoning of draftees on the Pacific Island. And on the altar of blood, Japan became an advanced country. Animals mate and leave quietly, but Japanese soldiers raped and killed and left. Until when are you going to keep the scarlet letter around your neck? Will the day come when mugunghwa and sakura bloom together?"

Professor Alexis Dudden, University of Connecticut, author of Japan's Colonization of Korea shares, "Professor Young Choe with his advisor Dr. Chan-sun Cho have made a passionate and important contribution to understanding why Korean collective memory of the Japanese occupation remains raw. Their lucid observations backed by thoughtfully analyzed historical materials make this book valuable to all interested in a peaceful future in Northeast Asia."

