Author Gary Salmons's newly released "Daily Doses of Hope" is a faith-based guide for those who find themselves discouraged or confused by the current state of the world

"Daily Doses of Hope: Coping in This Cultural Hurricane" from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary Salmons is a collection of daily devotionals and ruminations designed to encourage Christians to hold true in their faith in the Lord, while inviting the inquisitive to discover God, his infinite wisdom and love, and his everlasting kingdom of Heaven.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Daily Doses of Hope: Coping in This Cultural Hurricane": an eye-opening book of devotionals, essays, and reflections on life written from a Christian perspective. "Daily Doses of Hope: Coping in This Cultural Hurricane" is the creation of published author Gary Salmons, who received his BA in history and social studies education from UNC-Chapel Hill and is the sole proprietor of Graco Vending Co., Inc.

"It's impossible to miss. Our culture is convulsing. Something fundamental has gone awry—out of whack—as the wise ones used to say. It's no exaggeration to say that every day one picks up the newspaper or tunes in the TV news, another cataclysmic event has occurred," writes Salmons.

"So what's the solution? What do we do? We've tried political remedies to no avail. We've swung back and forth to two extremities on the political continuum. We've placed our faith in policies to pull us out of the predicament; nonetheless, our nation is divided like never before.

"Are we hopeless? If we continue to view human solutions as our answers, then maybe the answer is sadly yes. But what if we considered Christ and his gospel as the counters to our collapsing culture? He is. What if the principles held forth by the Prince of Peace could dissolve all international conflicts? They can.

"This book was written to ignite hope, to encourage, comfort, and urge its readers, according to 1 Thessalonians 12:2. Sometimes, it seems as if we need a life raft as we drift upon these stormy seas. May these reflections bring you peace."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Salmons's new book was born back in 2014, when the author would send daily devotionals to his sons, Chase and Christian Blake, to encourage them along their journey to discover the Lord and craft a relationship with him. Through sharing his writings with the world, Salmons hopes to encourage readers, provide peace to those who need it, and to invite the curious to consider Christ as the preeminent solution to every problem.

Consumers can purchase "Daily Doses of Hope: Coping in This Cultural Hurricane" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Daily Doses of Hope: Coping in This Cultural Hurricane", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing