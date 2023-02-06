Author Mary Beth Osiecki's newly released "Welcome Inn Christmas" invites readers to become closer to Christ through enlightening poetry

"Welcome Inn Christmas: An Invitation to Prayer through Illustrated Poetry" from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Beth Osiecki is a collection of faith-based poems to be read throughout the month of December. With a passage for each day of the month, readers will grow in their faith as they lead up to the blessed celebration of Christ's birth and a Christmas celebration like no other.

"'Welcome Inn Christmas' is a compilation of poems and prayers God sent to me just before Christmas--one poem each Christmas for more than three decades--that have a universal appeal any time of the year for those seeking a deeper encounter with the divine Creator," writes Osiecki. "If you want to make your Christmas celebration a truly spiritual one, pray with one selection each day of December, and Jesus will be born anew in your heart and life.

"Come see the face of God as you allow these words to speak to your heart and the illustrations to enter your soul. Spend time making room for the Lord of all and discover a fresh perspective that will change everything. God is waiting."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Beth Osiecki's new book is a wonderful companion for those who seek to better understand the Savior and his infinite blessings and invites readers to allow their minds and hearts to be open to receive the author's incredible poetry. With vibrant and gorgeous illustrations by Tami Joe DeLisle, "Welcome Inn Christmas" will bring joy to Christian readers and those curious about knowing Christ alike.

