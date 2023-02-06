Author Alpha's new book "Turo Appleseed" is an engaging memoir of his journey from small time hustler to the original wireless hand-held socializer

Recent release "Turo Appleseed" from Page Publishing author Alpha is a deep reflection on his life from the formative experiences of his eighth-grade year through his extensive and life affecting use of alcohol, drugs, and relationships, leading to a conversation of personal and professional fulfillment through the embrace of his faith.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alpha, a self-described wireless, handheld socializing pioneer, has completed his new book "Turo Appleseed": a candid autobiography offering a front row seat on his eventful life journey.

The unknown story of Turo Appleseed is an unforgettable true underdog story of the real life "Johnny Appleseed" of the social revolution. Starting in his early teen years as a "little travieso" with a motley crew of equally crazy friends down a path of alcohol, drugs, women, and crime! These factors all germinated together on a cool October night in 1997 for Turo Appleseed when he became the world's first person to engage in wireless, handheld socializing at the parties! Spreading the seeds of the social revolution and always into something, Turo Appleseeds socializing was too much to be contained in any garage or college dorm room! Take a trip back to the nineties through the early part of the new millennium to when it all began. If you want the complete true story of who started the whole wireless, handheld socializing fad that has become a way of life around the world, then Turo Appleseed is a must read!

Published by Page Publishing, Alpha's engrossing book is a candid memoir of his evolution from the dead-end life of drug and alcohol abuse to small business owner and man of faith.

