Author Brother Gene's new book "Walking with Jesus" is an engaging and uplifting guide to crafting a stronger relationship with Jesus and listening to him from the heart.

Recent release "Walking with Jesus" from Page Publishing author Brother Gene is a poignant discussion of how walking with Jesus can be the perfect way for one to communicate with God when their words fail. As Brother Gene highlights, Jesus can enter one's life if one simply takes the time to walk with and talk to Christ, all while keeping their hearts and ears open to his messages.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brother Gene has completed his new book "Walking with Jesus": a profound, faith-based read that provides the reasons why one must strive to walk with Christ within their daily life, and how they can accomplish this task and open their hearts to Jesus's teachings.

"Of all that we do in the Christian life, nothing is as important as our prayer lives," writes Gene. "Prayer must be communicating with God, yet, not all 'prayers' meet that test. We want to pray, need to pray, but sometimes the words just fall flat. I have discovered that simply taking a little walk with Jesus opens the door wide open. Walk and talk, talk and listen. He wants to hear from us, and we need to hear from Him. Walking with Jesus is a very good way to make it work."

Published by Page Publishing, Brother Gene's enlightening writings will provide readers with the tools they need to live their lives in accordance with Christ's messages of love and forgiveness, forging a path towards salvation and the Heavenly Kingdom of God only achievable through accepting the Lord as one's savior.

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Walking with Jesus" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

