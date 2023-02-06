Author Rosa M. Altobelli's new book "This is Your Book that Will Help to Enhance Your Life" helps readers to discover natural practices that may strengthen one's health

Recent release "This is Your Book that Will Help to Enhance Your Life" from Page Publishing author Rosa M. Altobelli is a thought-provoking and comprehensive guide to various holistic and natural therapies that can utilize in tandem with modern methods to help to improve one's overall spiritual, emotional, and physical well-being.

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rosa M. Altobelli, a certified yoga instructor and a Reiki master who thoroughly enjoys teaching others, has completed her new book "This is Your Book that Will Help to Enhance Your Life": an enlightening exploration of how holistic medicinal practices can help one to achieve complete spiritual and physical healing, as it did for the author.

"This book is a practical guide to some wonderful natural and complementary therapies to help you achieve a better quality of life," writes Altobelli. "Throughout this book, I will share some aromatherapy recipes and a variety of information about other natural methods I have found very beneficial in my own life.

"My wish is that this book will provide assistance and lead readers to a better, healthier life and peace of mind. I would sincerely love to know that this book helped others learn new things, leading them to a place of happiness that they would then be inspired to share with others."

Published by Page Publishing, Rosa M. Altobelli's profound tale was inspired by the author's desire to help others discover the incredible power of holistic medicine and proper nutrition, which helped her to combat physical pain and depression she felt after leaving her home in Buenos Aires to live in America. Through her writings, readers will discover a path forward to complete and total healing that can only be achieved by broadening one's horizons beyond typical Western medicine and pairing it with other proven methods.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "This is Your Book that Will Help to Enhance Your Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

