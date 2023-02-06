Marilyn Craske's newly released "And Now We Rebuild: Prelude The Discovery 2042" is a compelling fictional story of a devastating natural disaster.

"And Now We Rebuild: Prelude The Discovery 2042" from Christian Faith Publishing author Marilyn Craske brings readers an action-packed journey of rebirth and deepened faith as a community rebuilds against all odds.

"And Now We Rebuild: Prelude The Discovery 2042": a fascinating, futuristic story of survival and overcoming the elements. "And Now We Rebuild: Prelude The Discovery 2042" is the creation of published author Marilyn Craske, who lives on an island in Southeast Alaska. She homesteaded for several years, building a home and raising four children.

Craske shares, "And Now We Rebuild—an action-packed book about a family that flees to high ground from a tsunami headed their way. The family meets new acquaintances, working together to rebuild a whole new community and lifestyle.

"They live on Prince of Whales Island, the third largest island in the United States, located in Southeast Alaska. Although the book is fictional, it is meant to be more than a fun entertaining novel.

"Almost everything is lost in the disaster throughout the islands of Southeast Alaska because most critical businesses are just above sea level. This includes the fishing industry, hospitals, airports, fuel docks, barge lines, schools, logging, mining, and many beachfront homes!

"Learn unique ways people build, hunt, scavenge supplies, raise food, find fuel, and more to survive. The government wants them to relocate, but most want to keep their land and rebuild. Christians are unwanted and go into semihiding for security reasons.

"A must-read!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marilyn Craske's new book will shock and delight as readers race to see what awaits a close-knit family in a dangerous situation.

Craske paints a vivid picture of life in the wilds of Alaska as a captivating fiction unfolds with dangerous and unexpected twists of fate.

