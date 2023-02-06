Shirley Rodgers's newly released "Our best walk EVER!" is a remarkable adventure of a squirrel family learning to navigate the joys and changes a new member brings

"Our best walk EVER!" from Christian Faith Publishing author Shirley Rodgers is a celebration of the connection between all living things as readers find a young squirrel learning to love a surprise new member of the family.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Our best walk EVER!": a delightful outdoor adventure with heart. "Our best walk EVER!" is the creation of published author Shirley Rodgers, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in Georgia.

Rodgers shares, "This book is about how a simply beautiful family's walk in the woods turns into one of the happiest moments of their lives!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirley Rodgers's new book is told through the eyes of a squirrel child and focuses on the love of a family, sharing the love and stresses a child goes through with a new sibling.

Rodgers shares a charming narrative paired with vibrant illustrations for the enjoyment of readers of all ages.

Consumers can purchase "Our best walk EVER!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

