Pastor Hankins' newly released Critical Inward Voice is his thesis on the symptoms of an over negative/pessimist and over active of ones inward conscience

"Critical Inward Voice: A Biblical Perspective and Solution from the Word of God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Lamont Hankins Sr. is a biblically-based discussion of the inward voice that drives some from being all they are called to be as God has design and purposed. This book attempts to prove the determining factor the place is the inward of a man where this voice originated from, and not the inner. Which make a vast difference where it's located, the issue and problem of this type of activity of the conscience.

Pastor Lamont Hankins Sr., the founder/senior pastor of Destiny by Design Fellowship Center, located in Cleveland, Ohio, for over eighteen years. He has also, since 2019 involved international evangelism in Africa and Pakistan. He is married to Shelia, his wife of forty-five years. Together, they have three children, seven grandchildren, along with three great-grandchildren.

Pastor Hankins shares, "As do many geographic locations that are named and recorded in the pages of the Bible. But now in our time, today has different titles and names. Yet are still the same important locations and places.

"So, too, do other areas which are mentioned in the word of God. The conscience is one such thing; the same principle applies with man's conscience. This is the very area of man's inward component, which Apostle Paul writes about throughout the New Testament books. Not much is talked about from a biblical perspective.

"This book, Critical Inward Voice, will reveal how we as believers in Christ can master an overly active, highly stimulated, over-aggressive, and negative, pessimist voice.

"Also, we will learn the purpose of God giving everything a name so man can, as Genesis 1:28 said, 'subdue and have dominion over it.'

"This book is written from a biblical worldview and/or perspective as it's dedicated to an area many people are wrestling with. Yet don't know what it is. Even, most likely, many in the medical and psychological field seeing it as something totally different than what it actually is and where it is location in man's being which is very vital.

"In the pages of this book, we will discover where this attack and/or "dis-ease (without ease)" originated from. We will also uncover through the power of the word of God that there are remedies to overcome and help heal those who trust in God's word, those who may be dealing with this very area of their lives yet don't have a clue what is going on with themselves.

"Come go with us. Your freedom from this 'critical inward voice' may be just a page turn away!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Lamont Hankins Sr.'s new book will challenge preconceived notions of the worldly attributes of the inner voice.

