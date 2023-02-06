Author Bonnie Kliewer-Spang's newly released "Noah's Kite" is a memorable children's book written to encourage children to use their imaginations

"Noah's Kite" by Christian Faith Publishing author Bonnie Kliewer-Spang is an engaging children's story about a blind cub bear named Noah, who sees the world through the eyes of his kite, Karis.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Noah's Kite" is an inspiring children's story that takes readers into an ice cream park filled with peppermint swings and ice cream hills. "Noah's Kite" is the creation of the published author, Bonnie Kliewer-Spang, a member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI), the National Association of Writers in Education (NAWE), and the Academy of American Poets.

While writing for the college paper at Imperial Valley College, Bonnie received an associate of arts degree as a rehabilitation technician for the physically limited. She also received an associate of science degree in early childhood education. Bonnie received her teaching credential, as well.

Author Bonnie Kliewer-Spang writes, "'An ice-cream park!' Granny Bear cries. 'Let's see what is in the park. A place to wear your winter clothes, mittens, hats, and coats. Let's see if blessed Karis will take us there. Hold on, Noah! Whee! It is like being at the snow, but it's ice cream. Cold ice cream, hills and valleys of different kinds of ice cream!'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bonnie Kliewer-Spang's new book brings young readers and listeners along for an exciting adventure.

