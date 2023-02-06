Author Jude Okpala's new book "Pacification of the Primitive Tribes of the Lower Niger" is a fascinating anthology that invites readers to learn about African womanhood

Recent release "Pacification of the Primitive Tribes of the Lower Niger" from Page Publishing author Jude Okpala is a collection that tells the stories of African womanhood and what it is imagined to be.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jude Okpala, who was born in Nigeria, has completed his new book "Pacification of the Primitive Tribes of the Lower Niger": a gripping and potent work that contains several interesting stories that describe African womanhood.

Among the stories are "The Gaps in My Memory," "A Childless Wife," "The Silence of the Gods," "The House Girl," and the title story, "Pacification of the Primitive Tribes of the Lower Niger."

Author Jude Okpala studied English literature and philosophy at Howard University. His short stories, criticisms, and poems are in collections like E. Ethelbert Miller's "Beyond the Frontier," "BMa: The Sonia Sanchez Literary Review," "Black British Writing," and "Black British Aesthetics Today." His previous major works include "The Visible Man" and "The Uncircumcised."

Okpala writes, "Fide opened one of the drawers in his library and pulled out a brown folder. It was dusty and wrinkled on the edges and was secured tightly with a rope. He blew on it slowly to ward off the creams of dust. He then looked at what he had written over thirty years ago on the folder: 'the Pacification of the Primitive.' There was no impression on his face, which was then plain like his bald head. What was rather remarkable was his overall weakness; his hands trembled as he was untying the folder. When he pulled out a ream in it, his hands were also trembling, even as he sifted through the pages. He flipped through the first few pages; there was evidence of hesitations shown through cancellations and ripped pages, then he came to the section the author had entitled 'The Evil Forest.' On the margin, the author had other narratives that clarified what he was saying about the forest. There was a marginal narrative about egwugwu. Literally, he had unmasked egwugwu, calling it a "heathenish recreation at best" yet "a masculine secret society aimed at hoodwinking the people."

Published by Page Publishing, Jude Okpala's collection of immersive stories describe the depth of African womanhood.

Readers who wish to experience this work can purchase "Pacification of the Primitive Tribes of the Lower Niger" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

