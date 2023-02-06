Submit Release
Kysha M. Williams's newly released "Jason's Gift" is an uplifting story of a young boy on a mission to find the perfect gift for Jesus

"Jason's Gift" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kysha M. Williams is a charming narrative that encourages young readers to seek opportunities to help those in need and to truly give the best gifts possible to Jesus.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jason's Gift": a heartwarming teachable moment for families to share together. "Jason's Gift" is the creation of published author Kysha M. Williams, a foster mom through the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. She adopted her son, Nashoba, in 2021, and continues to foster children when a safe place is needed for one. She is an attorney by trade, but loves reading and writing books.

Williams shares, "Jason's Gift is a book about a child's search for a perfect gift for Jesus for His birthday (Christmas) and how he learned to give back to his community."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kysha M. Williams's new book will tug at the heartstrings as a key life lesson is presented in an easy-to-understand format for young readers.

Williams shares in hopes of helping to establish key tenets of faith within upcoming generations.

Consumers can purchase "Jason's Gift" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Jason's Gift," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

