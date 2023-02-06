Darlene Eagle's newly released "Angels in My Eyes: Based on a True Story" is a powerful account of gifts handed down from God

"Angels in My Eyes: Based on a True Story" from Christian Faith Publishing author Darlene Eagle is an engaging personal memoir that examines the author's experiences with the divine.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Angels in My Eyes: Based on a True Story": a heartfelt celebration of all God has offered to a woman in need of spiritual healing. "Angels in My Eyes: Based on a True Story" is the creation of published author Darlene Eagle, a mother of two who overcame abuse and addiction through Christ.

Eagle shares, "This book is about being a blessed, normal person in the kingdom of God, receiving such a special gift as many of us do receive from being part of the body of Christ. I was so broken, just a helpless feeling so deep inside; now I'm free. God blessed me with the gift of seeing angels, dreams, and visions. I'm just another born-again believer, so I know you, too, can have a special gift from Christ. Maybe singing, music, writing books, prophecy, healing; maybe seeing angels.

"Living with the angels is so reassuring of my relationship with Christ. I love waking up every day to angels who are always with me, floating around or zooming around at the beach. I love the dreams and visions the Lord gives me. It's so entertaining, prophetic, and cool. It keeps me in the knowing of the spiritual realm, the unseen realm, and our heavenly Father, who continues to bless me daily. He will take you as you are, broken, sad, addicted, whatever. Come as you are.

"My prayer life manifests the glory of God almost every time, and this has changed my life forever. I am so very grateful for the Lord Jesus and the body of Christ being in my life. The Lord ordered me to leave California, my friends, family, and business for a year or so, and I did it. I returned to my dad's home forty-three years later. The Lord sent me back to California from Minnesota and ordered me to my dad's home. Not my choice of a starting point in California, but through my obedience, the Lord made beautiful memories from that return home. He turned ashes into beauty in a very short time."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darlene Eagle's new book will captivate the imagination as readers explore key moments in the author's healing journey.

Eagle shares in hopes of encouraging others to be open to the gifts God makes available to all members of His Kingdom.

