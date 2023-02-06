Dr. Dennis H. Roundtree's new book "The Journey to Egypt According to the Book of Genesis and Exodus" is a captivating analysis of the classic Bible story

Recent release "The Journey to Egypt According to the Book of Genesis and Exodus" from Page Publishing author Dr. Dennis H. Roundtree is an intriguing look at a well-known Bible story as inspired by film and backed up by Scripture. As part of his studies to become a Doctor of Arts in Divinity, Dr. Roundtree breaks down the story of how God's chosen people were freed from slavery.

NEW CANEY, Texas, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Dennis H. Roundtree, a pastor who has recently gone back to school to obtain his Doctor of Arts in Divinity, has completed his new book "The Journey to Egypt According to the Book of Genesis and Exodus": a gripping and compelling retelling of how Moses freed the Hebrew people.

"This book was inspired by the movie The Ten Commandments, starring Charlton Heston and Yul Brynner," says Dr. Dennis H. Roundtree. "This movie told the story of how God's people were delivered out of bondage and slavery by Moses, played by Charlton Heston."

Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Dennis H. Roundtree's fascinating tale describes the trials and tribulations of God's people, the Hebrews, as they made their way to Egypt. God appeared to Moses as a burning bush, and miraculously, the bush was unscathed after being engulfed in flames. He instructed Moses to go to Egypt and demand that the Pharaoh let God's people go.

It is not as commonly known, however, how exactly the Hebrews became slaves. In his book, author Dr. Dennis H. Roundtree breaks down the story bit by bit, using text from Scripture to back up his studies. Like never before, "The Journey to Egypt" recounts the riveting odyssey of how God's chosen people were forced into slavery and eventually set free, just as God prophesied to Abraham.

