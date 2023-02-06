Rosa B. Brinkman's newly released "Into Your Hands" is an engaging contemporary romance that finds a determined senior pastor on an unexpected journey

"Into Your Hands" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rosa B. Brinkman is the author's fourth novel that explores the complexities of faith, family, and self-discovery as a captivating love story unfolds.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Into Your Hands": an exciting fiction that brings a familiar character to life like never before. "Into Your Hands" is the creation of published author Rosa B. Brinkman, a dedicated wife and resident of Ohio.

Brinkman shares, "Into Your Hands is the follow-up to the first three novels, In My Father's Footsteps: As Told by His Son, Binded by Blood, and Within These Walls, which received excellent reviews at the Ohioana Book Festival in 2010 and 2016, and books by The Banks Book Festival in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 2018. This story might appeal to you because it is an intimate love story being told by the main character—John Resenburger—who shares his complicated life and his paranormal romance with a strong woman who loves him. As John works to revitalize his church and his relationship with his father, the differences he has with his wife, he is confronted with a tough emotional responsibility. 'As senior pastor, I often faced many difficult situations, which at many times, like a sword, pierces my heart in two. None of them were as heart-wrenching like the one I had to do today…'

"The emotions in this novel are high and are heartbreaking. Into Your Hands is a passionate love story that is told from a man's perspective, which has been interesting to write. John Resenburger is a fictional character but seems real in his job as senior pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church located in Providence, Rhode Island. He was introduced to the world in the first novel, In My Father's Footsteps: As Told by His Son, in 2009. In Your Hands continues the passionate epic love between him and Amy as they enter into the drama and emotions that are part of their intimate relationship and his everyday duties as pastor. Their love is different, and it expresses feelings that are unique in the bond between a man and a woman."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rosa B. Brinkman's new book will have readers racing to see what will transpire between John and Amy as their relationship blossoms and grows.

Brinkman brings a creative perspective and uplifting narrative to life within the pages of this captivating romance.

