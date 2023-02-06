Hasaan and Myrna Newberry's newly released "The Magical Adventures of Inky and the Gift" is a delightful fantasy adventure that offers important life lessons

"The Magical Adventures of Inky and the Gift" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Hasaan and Myrna Newberry is an absorbing young adult fiction that explores a variety of values, virtues, challenges, and so much more as a collection of unique creatures engage in a captivating journey.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Magical Adventures of Inky and the Gift": a fun journey of discovery and celebrating uniqueness. "The Magical Adventures of Inky and the Gift" is the creation of published authors Hasaan and Myrna Newberry.

Hasaan and Myrna Newberry share, "The Magical Adventures of Inky and the Gift is a wonderful animated story set in a fantasyland that will capture your imagination. As the story develops, it teaches us how to value inward character as opposed to outward appearances. Through the tale of a lovable elephant born to be king, it depicts how true treasure lies within the heart and soul, and how value is rooted in love and not ego. It shows true life experiences, such as deception, bullying, lies, and weaknesses. The characters in this story all have their inner battles that show up as behavioral traits in real life. Inky's relationships teach the importance of friendship and loyalty. This story takes you on a captivating journey that shows how strong character is developed through perseverance and why we should never judge a book by its cover."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hasaan and Myrna Newberry's new book will engage the imagination as readers delight in an imaginative narrative.

Hasaan and Myrna Newberry share in hopes of offering an enjoyable reading experience that promises to encourage and positively challenge readers.

Consumers can purchase "The Magical Adventures of Inky and the Gift" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Magical Adventures of Inky and the Gift," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing