Author T.J. Nsoyuni's new book "The Mayor of Kumbo and the Rolex Watch" is a powerful tale of the backlash one man faced while trying to improve his hometown

Recent release "The Mayor of Kumbo and the Rolex Watch" from Page Publishing author T.J. Nsoyuni is a fascinating story set in the city of Kumbo in Cameroon, which focuses on one man's desire to help improve his community by becoming mayor. Despite these noble intentions, several local politicians do their best to end his political career, threatening his very life.

LITTLE CANADA, Minn., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- T.J. Nsoyuni, a family man and community organizer and leader who was born in Kumbo, in the Southern Cameroons, and currently serves as the president of a fraternity group known as Semo USA, has completed his new book "The Mayor of Kumbo and the Rolex Watch": a gripping storing of one man's bold actions to improve and uplift his community, despite the hate and threats from those that opposed him.

"'The Mayor of Kumbo and the Rolex Watch' is a book that envisions an ultramodern city of Kumbo," writes Nsoyuni. "Good things like good people don't stay long with us. In a morally decadent society, there may still be some good."

"In the mayor of Kumbo, one sees a lone traveler who entered the city from the northbound entrance; he helped transform lives and the community. When one gets up and holds the hands of others, it helps them get up too. The story of the mayor of Kumbo is a story of a man who got up and held not only the hand of an individual but also the hand of the community. An aspiring mayor of Kumbo wanted to do more than a mere dream, but the local politicians with the complacency of the national politicians took him out.

"The city of Kumbo was deprived of a man who had both the people and the community close to his heart. As you read through this book, you want to know, 'What is man?'"

Published by Page Publishing, T.J. Nsoyuni's engaging story takes readers on a profound journey to discover the dedication of one man to his beloved community, and how far he would be willing to go in order to prove that dedication and help those in need. Poignant and heartfelt, readers of all backgrounds will find their hearts and minds captivated by Nsoyuni's unforgettable tale that is sure to stay with them long after its conclusion.

