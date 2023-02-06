Submit Release
Netcracker Continues Commitment to Middle East Region with Participation at LEAP 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Netcracker to Present Digital BSS Solution, Which Helps Operators Manage End-to-End Sales Engagements for SMB Customers

Netcracker Technology announced today that as part of its ongoing commitment to key customers in the Middle East – including in Dubai, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates – and investment in the region, it will participate in LEAP 2023, a major technology conference and exhibition this week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Netcracker will showcase its innovative Sales Management solution, which is part of the ground-breaking Netcracker Digital Platform, within Zain KSA's stand (H2, G10). The presentation will highlight a compelling use case that addresses challenges service providers face in delivering a digital sales process with a more automated, intelligent and integrated solution. This includes a centralized dashboard to provide consistent customer information, guided sales engagements to increase close rates and an intuitive lead and opportunity management tool that will reduce the time from first contact to close for small and medium business customers.

To learn more, or to schedule a meeting with Netcracker during LEAP 2023, please contact Nagib Abboud at nagib.abboud@netcracker.com.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230205005021/en/

