Charlottetown court operations update

CANADA, February 5 - Due to the impacts of this weekend’s extreme weather, the Sir Louis Henry Davies Law Courts located at 42 Water Street, Charlottetown, will be closed to the public on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Work is underway to repair damages to courtrooms as quickly as possible. 

The Courts will reach out to the parties and provide further direction for scheduled matters.

Provincial Court operations at 3 Harbourside Access Road, Charlottetown, have not been affected and matters will be heard as scheduled.

Anyone with urgent or emergency document filings for the Prince Edward Island Court of Appeal or the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island, for Charlottetown, may be made by email at scfiling@courts.pe.ca

Individuals can also contact the Prince Edward Island Court of Appeal by phone (902-368-6024) or the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island by calling 902-368-6023.

 

Media Contact
Vicki Tse
Department of Justice and Public Safety 
vickitse@gov.pe.ca 

