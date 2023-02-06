Submit Release
Phenol Market Size, Share, Overview, Industry Analysis, Latest Insights and Forecast to 2027

The Phenol Market is expected to reach US$ 28.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.37% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝗣𝗵𝗲𝗻𝗼𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳,” the global phenol market size reached US$ 20.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 28.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.37% during 2022-2027.

Phenol (C₆H₅OH) is a white crystalline, solid, aromatic compound that is highly volatile in nature. It is produced by the reaction of propene and benzene using an acid catalyst. It is more soluble in water than alcohol and has a higher boiling point, due to which it is primarily used in medical procedures. Phenol is also used as a derivate in the production of nylon, herbicides, household products, epoxies, and cosmetics and as an intermediate for synthesizing chemical compounds. Apart from this, it is used as a key ingredient in numerous treatments and laboratory applications, including chemical matrixectomy, sore throat spray, phenol injection, vaccine prevention, and oral analgesics.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗵𝗲𝗻𝗼𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:

The growing product demand across the chemical and pharmaceutical industries represents one of the primary factors providing a boost to the market growth. Apart from this, the rising product application as a feedstock and surging demand for phenol as an industrial cleaner for electronic devices and machinery are accelerating the market growth. Additionally, the shifting focus on using sustainable energy due to increasing prices of crude oil has surged the need for epoxy resins, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth. Apart from this, significant improvements in phenol production technology, rising product application in the production of laminated beams, plywood, and flooring panels, and rapid industrialization are positively supporting the market growth. 

𝗣𝗵𝗲𝗻𝗼𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The competitive landscape of the phenol market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

Ineos Phenol
Cepsa Quimica
Mitsui Chemicals
Formosa Chemicals and Fibers
Kumho P & B Chemicals

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

The report has segmented the global phenol market on the basis of end-use and region.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗱-𝗨𝘀𝗲:

Bisphenol A
Phenolic Resins
Caprolactam
Alkyl Phenyls
Others

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀:

Asia Pacific
Europe
North America
Middle East and Africa
Latin America

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

