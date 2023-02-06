Global Airport Ground Handling Systems for Cargo Market projected to reach USD 119.88 Bn by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.5%.

Airport Ground Handling Systems for Cargo

Airport ground handling systems for cargo refer to the various equipment, technology, and processes used to manage the handling, storage, and transportation of cargo at airports. This includes tasks such as loading and unloading cargo from aircraft, moving it between aircraft and storage facilities, and transporting it to and from the airport. The market for airport ground handling systems for cargo includes manufacturers of ground handling equipment, technology providers, and service providers who offer ground handling services to airlines and other cargo operators. The market is driven by factors such as the growth of global trade and e-commerce, the expansion of air cargo networks, and the increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective cargo handling solutions.

Global Airport Ground Handling Systems for Cargo Market were valued at USD 36.2 Bn in 2023 and are projected to reach USD 119.88 Bn by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.5%.

The latest trend in airport ground handling systems for the cargo market is the adoption of automation and digitization. This includes the use of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), robots, and automation software for tasks such as loading, unloading, and transporting cargo. Other trends include the increasing focus on sustainability and the use of green technology, such as electric ground support equipment (GSE), to reduce the carbon footprint of ground handling operations. Additionally, the growth of e-commerce and express delivery services is driving demand for efficient and flexible cargo handling systems.

List of TOP Key Players in Airport Ground Handling Systems for Cargo Market Report are:

CHAMP Cargosystems

ALS Logistic Solutions

Trepel Airport Equipment

Lodige Industries

JBT Corporation

Siemens

Vanderlande

Unisys

Habasit Holding

BEUMER Group

Kunming Shipbuilding Equipment

IBS Software Services

TLD Group

CIMC

Unitechnik Systems

Daifuku

Weihai Guangtai

Global Airport Ground Handling Systems for Cargo Market Segmentations:

On the basis of product type, the Airport Ground Handling Systems for the Cargo market is primarily split into

Loader

Transfer Vehicles

Screening System

Conveyor and Sortation Systems

Storage Systems

Software Systems

Others

On the basis of end users/applications, this report covers the following segments

Civil

Military

The driving factors for the airport ground handling systems for the cargo market include:

1. Increase in air cargo traffic: With the growth in international trade, there has been a rise in air cargo traffic, leading to a demand for efficient ground handling systems.

2. Adoption of automation: Automated systems help reduce errors and increase operational efficiency, making them an attractive option for handling cargo at airports.

3. Need for cost-effectiveness: Airlines and airport operators are looking for cost-effective solutions for cargo handling to reduce expenses and increase profits.

4. Emphasis on safety and security: The safety and security of cargo are of utmost importance and ground handling systems play a crucial role in ensuring that cargo is handled securely and safely.

5. Compliance with regulations: Adherence to regulatory requirements is crucial for the smooth operation of airports, and ground handling systems must be compliant with the relevant regulations.

6. Growing e-commerce industry: The growth of the e-commerce industry has increased the demand for efficient and reliable ground handling systems for cargo at airports.

Airport Ground Handling Systems for Cargo Market Size and Shares Analysis:

The report combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranges from a macro overview of the total market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application, and region, and, as a result, provides a holistic view of, as well as a deep insight into the Airport Ground Handling Systems for Cargo market covering all its essential aspects.

For the competitive landscape, the report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the market share, concentration ratio, etc., and describes the leading companies in detail, with which the readers can get a better idea of their competitors and acquire an in-depth understanding of the competitive situation. Further, emerging market trends, mergers and acquisitions, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts will all be considered.

