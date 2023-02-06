Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / DUI #2 Refusal & Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3000751

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin                      

STATION: VSP- Berlin             

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/05/23 @ 1957 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Rd, Moretown VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2 Refusal & Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Julie Moody                                           

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle off the road on River Rd. in Moretown, VT.  Upon arrival Troopers spoke to the operator Julie Moody who advised she had driven off the road.  Upon further investigation it was determined Moody was under the influence of intoxicants while operating a vehicle.  Moody was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/23 @ 0830 hours           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

