Berlin Barracks / DUI #2 Refusal & Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3000751
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: VSP- Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/05/23 @ 1957 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: River Rd, Moretown VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2 Refusal & Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Julie Moody
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle off the road on River Rd. in Moretown, VT. Upon arrival Troopers spoke to the operator Julie Moody who advised she had driven off the road. Upon further investigation it was determined Moody was under the influence of intoxicants while operating a vehicle. Moody was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/23 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.