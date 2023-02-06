Mobile Gaming Market Report, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

NEW YORK, NY, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Mobile Gaming Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on mobile gaming market.
The global mobile gaming market size reached US$ 73.84 Billion in 2021. Mobile gaming refers to games that are played on mobile devices, such as smartphones, personal digital assistants (PDA), feature phones, pocket personal computers (PCs), tablet personal computers (PCs), and portable media players, for entertainment purposes. It comprises various games, such as action, adventure, puzzle, racing, sports, arcade, casino, casual, card, kids, and multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA). It offers games with educational content, which provide knowledge of history, mathematics, politics, cooking, and science. It assists in brain stimulation, improving spatial awareness, and enhancing mental health, mood, team building, vision, concentration power, and social skills of individuals. It also aids in boosting cognitive performance, problem-solving skills, memory, and dexterity in younger children. As mobile gaming limits depression, anxiety, and stress levels and helps treat autism spectrum disorder (ASD) by improving the social, academic, and adaptive skills of kids, its demand is escalating worldwide.
At present, the increasing utilization of smartphones with connectivity features, such as Bluetooth, wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), and near-field communication (NFC), to play wireless multiplayer mobile games across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the market. In addition, the rising demand for advanced mobile chipsets to provide greater performance with less battery drain and higher screen resolutions is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Besides this, the growing demand for cloud gaming due to its various benefits, such as security, easy access, no piracy, access to multiple games, and compatibility with any device, is positively influencing the market. Additionally, there is a rise in the adoption of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies in mobile gaming among the masses as they enhance the gaming experience through a highly advanced and interactive method of gaming around the world. This, coupled with the thriving gaming industry, is strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, the growing employment of 5G networks in mobile gaming for faster speeds and better quality across the globe is bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, social media platforms are developing innovative mobile games to differentiate offerings and enhance their promotion. In line with this, the increasing demand for graphical processing units (GPU) in smartphones to facilitate the rendering of videos, games, and other graphics is offering a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, game developers are introducing 3D games that help them visualize the setting and develop in-game physics, which is supporting the growth of the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 137.37 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.30% during 2022-2027.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Activision Blizzard Inc.
Electronic Arts Inc.
Gameloft SE (Vivendi SE)
GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.
Kabam Games Inc
Nintendo Co. Ltd
Rovio Entertainment Oyj
Supercell Oy (Tencent Holdings Ltd)
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.
Ubisoft Entertainment SA.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, device type, platform, business model and geography.
Breakup by Type:
Action or Adventure
Casino
Sports and Role Playing
Strategy and Brain
Breakup by Device Type:
Smartphone
Smartwatch
PDA
Tablet
Others
Breakup by Platform:
Android
iOS
Others
Breakup by Business Model:
Freemium
Paid
Free
Paymium
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: We are updating our reports, if you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) including industry trends, market size and competitive landscape, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145 email us here
You just read:
Mobile Gaming Market Report, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast 2022-2027
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here