Hayman-Woodward Human Capital Services expands its operations in the US and plans double its size in 2023.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hayman-Woodward Human Capital Services is pleased to announce that it is expanding its operations in the United States. The company plans to hire an additional 50 full-time positions in the first quarter of 2023.
Open positions include Utah Business Immigration Attorneys, Arizona Business Immigration Attorneys, U.S. Business Immigration Attorneys, Senior Business Development Executives, Immigration Paralegals and Case Specialists to support the growth of its operations. Their recruitment and executive search business unit is also expanding. The company's open positions include three Senior Business Development Executives, Marketing Specialists, Digital Marketing Specialist and Magazine Content Developer.
"At Hayman-Woodward Human Capital, we know people are our most important asset, especially regarding growth potential, which is why we’re excited to announce 50 new positions available this first quarter. Recruiting and retaining the appropriate highly-skilled and talented executives are the most important investment we can do as founders and shareholders, commented Ana Paula Montanha, Managing Partner and Co-Founder." During the last three years, our organization has experienced consistent and robust growth, and we plan to continue on this course, complemented", Leonardo Freitas, the CEO and Founder.
If you are interested in joining the Hayman-Woodward Human Capital Services team, please visit our website, www.hwhuman.capital, and learn more about our organization and available positions. All announced hires will be based in the U.S. The company's headquarters is in Washington, D.C., with additional offices in Alexandria, VA, and Orlando, FL. Currently, the organization is operating on a hybrid model.
Hayman-Woodward Human Capital Services has been a leading provider of recruitment and executive search services, and this expansion will allow the organization to continue providing exceptional service to its clients.
Ana Paula Montanha
