The House Hot Sheet for Week 5 of the 2023 Legislative Session

Monday

Week 5 of the 2023 session begins with scheduled floor action at 10:30 AM.

Starting at 1:30 PM, the Education Committee will hear from the public on HB 1565 from Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self (D-Mukilteo) which would create an online employment database for school job postings and another hearing on HB 1658 from Rep. Clyde Shavers (D-Oak Harbor) to allow high school students to earn elective credit for paid work.

Also early in the afternoon, the Housing Committee will hear HB 1474, offered by Rep. Jamila Taylor (D-Federal Way). HB 1474 establishes a covenant homeownership account and program to provide down payment and closing cost assistance to help address generations of systemic, racist, and discriminatory policies that formed barriers to homeownership.

Later in the day, the Appropriations Committee is holding a public hearing on HB 1047 to restrict the sale of cosmetic products using certain chemicals prime sponsored by Rep. Sharlett Mena’s (D-Tacoma), HB 1177 from Rep. Debra Lekanoff (D-Anacortes) to create a missing and murdered indigenous women and people cold case investigations unit, and HB 1181 from Rep. Davina Duerr (D-Bothell) to add a climate change and resiliency goal to the Growth Management Act.

Tuesday

Tuesday morning begins with a public hearing in the Finance Committee on legislation to expand existing property tax relief to senior citizens and disabled veterans offered by Rep. Shavers (HB 1560). Later in the morning, the Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee will hold possible executive session on HB 1455 from Rep. Monica Stonier (D-Vancouver) to end child marriage and the Local Government Committee plans to hear HB 1628 from Rep. Frank Chopp (D-Seattle) to modify the real estate excise tax to provide funding for housing support for individuals with developmental disabilities and expanded funding for the Housing Trust Fund, the Affordable Housing for All account, and the Apple Health and Homes account.

Afternoon committee hearings begin with Health Care & Wellness holding a public hearing on HB 1678 from Rep. Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane). HB 1678 creates the profession of dental therapy in Washington state. The Postsecondary Education & Workforce Committee will hear public testimony on HB 1539 from Rep. Tana Senn (D-Mercer Island) to ensure there are enough code officials to inspect new housing, an effort to speed up home building. Also up for a hearing is HB 1643 from Rep. Riccelli to create a hospital-based nurse student loan repayment assistance program to help increase permanent nursing staff in Washington state.

Afternoon committee hearings include possible executive session in the Education Committee on HB 1332 from Rep. Lekanoff to support education in Native schools and HB 1228 to address dual and tribal language education from Rep. Ortiz-Self.

At the end of the day, the Housing Committee will hold a hearing on Rep. Julia Reed’s (D-Seattle) HB 1517 to promote transit-oriented development and an executive session on HB 1110, Rep. Jessica Bateman’s (D-Olympia) Middle Housing legislation, and HB 1129 from Rep. Mia Gregerson (D-SeaTac) to provide greater opportunities to purchase manufactured or mobile home community property.

Wednesday

Wednesday morning begins with an 8:00 AM executive session in the Local Government Committee on HB 1351, prime sponsored by Rep. Reed, which prohibits minimum parking requirements except in certain conditions, in order to encourage more transit-oriented development. There will also be a public hearing on HB 1596 offered by Rep. Shelley Kloba (D-Kirkland) which would give local governments options to increase affordable housing.

Floor session is scheduled later in the morning.

In the afternoon, the Consumer Protection & Business Committee is holding executive session on the TSWIFT Consumer Protection Act (HB 1648) from Rep. Kristine Reeves (D-Federal Way) which cracks down on unfair treatment of consumers and limits “dynamic pricing” sales. Also offered by Rep. Reeves, HB 1338 is scheduled for executive session in the Postsecondary Education & Workforce Committee. The bill increases postsecondary education participation goals for incarcerated individuals and prioritizes credentials and qualifications that can lead to a living wage once a person is released from incarceration.

Thursday

The morning hearings include the Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee hearing HB 1715 from Rep. Lauren Davis (D-Shoreline) to overhaul and build comprehensive protections for victims of domestic violence. Also on Thursday morning, the Housing Committee has possible executive session scheduled on HB 1388 from Rep. Nicole Macri (D-Seattle) and HB 1389 from Rep. Alex Ramel (D-Bellingham). Both bills address the need for rent stabilization and protect renters from excessive rent hikes. HB 1474 from Rep. Taylor is also scheduled for possible executive action.

In between morning and afternoon hearings, the House will meet on the floor for possible votes on bills.

Later in the afternoon, the Appropriations Committee is hearing HB 1109 from Rep. Senn, which improves special education in the state by offering incentives to schools to conduct initial evaluations and develop individualized education programs over the summer. Rep. Melanie Morgan’s (D-Parkland) HB 1737 to establish the Reconciliation Act is also scheduled for a hearing. The Reconciliation Act builds on the work done last year to provide funding for programs that help communities harmed from the War on Drugs.

Friday

Rep. Gregerson’s right to repair legislation (HB 1392), the Fair Repair Act, is scheduled for executive session in the Consumer Protection & Business Committee on Friday morning, along with HB 1606 from Rep. Cindy Ryu (D-Shoreline) which makes electronic commerce platforms subject to the same liability as other product sellers.

The State Government & Tribal Relations Committee has executive session scheduled on the Nothing About Us Without Us Act (HB 1541) from Rep. Darya Farivar (D-Seattle) and Rep. Mena’s HB 1533 to exempt the disclosure of certain information of agency employees or dependents who are survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, harassment, or stalking.

Later in the morning, the Labor & Workplace Standards Committee is considering executive action on HB 1458 from Rep. Shavers to expand access to unemployment insurance benefits for apprenticeships and HB 1570 from Rep. Liz Berry (D-Seattle) to expand that access to rideshare drivers as well. The Local Government Committee has possible executive action scheduled for Rep. Chopp’s HB 1628.