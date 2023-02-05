Eyvaz Ahmadzada

Submit Release
Eyvaz is an active and motivated first-year tech student and Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Degree scholarship holder. He’s currently studying Green Networking and Cloud Computing at the University of Lorraine, France. Although he is a “techie”, one of his most essential principles is the following: it’s all about people. Therefore, whatever he does, he pays the most attention to its impact on people. Eyvaz strives to share EU values, involve in favourable projects, give back to society, become a great leader and help others become great leaders.

