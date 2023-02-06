Under Secretary Fernandez’s Travel to South Africa

Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez has arrived in Cape Town, South Africa, to give a keynote address at the Investing in Africa Mining Indaba—Africa’s largest mining investment conference. He will focus on the importance of U.S. support and investment in developing and securing more resilient and sustainable critical mineral supply chains. During his visit until February 7th, Under Secretary Fernandez will engage with government officials, business leaders, investors, and other stakeholders on our shared objective of bolstering key supply chains, particularly with respect to the critical minerals vital to a clean energy transition, while respecting environmental, social, and governance standards. In Cape Town, the Under Secretary will also discuss increased investment and partnerships with Africa to further job growth, greater economic inclusion and sustainable development, and opportunity for citizens in the United States and across the African continent.

