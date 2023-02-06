Leading Advocacy Groups For Survivors Of Childhood Sexual Violence Call For Executive Order From President Biden

There were 207 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,724 in the last 365 days.
Twenty-six leading organizations for survivors of childhood sexual violence are calling for an Executive Order from President Biden.
WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twenty-six leading organizations for survivors of childhood sexual violence are calling for an Executive Order from President Biden. Today, February 3rd, members of the Keep Kids Safe and Ending Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children Coalition released a letter containing signatures from these organizations within the fields of prevention, healing, and justice ahead of the State of the Union on Tuesday.
Sexual violence against children and adolescents in the United States is rampant public health crisis. In 2021, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's CyberTipline received 29.3 million reports of suspected child sexual exploitation, an increase of 35% from 2020 and 73% from 2019. Ninety-nine percent of these reports were of suspected child sexual abuse materials (CSAM). The widespread production, distribution, and consumption of CSAM point not only to the need to prevent the creation of and remove this content online, but also to rescue children who are being abused both online and offline. Abuse can happen to children while at home, at school, in sports, at church, and in other community organizations and activities. It is important to remember that children are at a greater risk of being abused by the people they know including their families, friends, and other adults in their circle of trust.
For a variety of reasons, child sexual abuse is woefully underreported. Statistics indicate that in in 10 children are sexually abused before their 18th birthday in the United States. Rates of sexual violence are 7 to 10 times higher for children and adolescents with cognitive and physical disabilities. Gender nonconforming, transgender children, and LGBTQ+ children are at greater risk.
In addition, the mental health costs of this abuse are astounding. The total lifetime economic burden of child sexual abuse in the United States in 2015 was estimated to be at least $9.3 billion. The economic cost of this abuse only compounds over time.
In this Executive Order, we're asking President Biden's office to do the following:
###
About the Keep Kids Safe Movement The Keep Kids Safe Movement is a powerful movement between organizations, survivors, and allies focused on ending sexual violence against children and adolescents, online and offline, in all its forms – child sexual abuse, incest, child sexual exploitation, rape, sexual violence in dating relationships, and sexual violence among peers. The movement is focused on inclusive, comprehensive, bold and transformative action from leaders including: prevention to protect this and every generation to come, healing for victims, survivors, and their families, and justice for victims and survivors and accountability for perpetrators and institutions who covered up the abuse. For more information, visit our website HERE.
About the Ending Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children Coalition
The Ending Online Sexual Exploitation and Abuse of Children (OSEAC) Coalition is a U.S. advocacy coalition that aims to improve U.S. government policies and programs to better prevent and address the online sexual exploitation and abuse of children and provide appropriate support to survivors. Officially formed in early 2022, the coalition is the result of a series of community discussions held in 2021 to build a unified movement amongst civil society to address this growing threat to the safety and wellbeing of children. Together we are working to galvanize political will and leadership to take action to ensure children are able to navigate online spaces safely. For more information, please visit our website HERE.
Media Contact
Kristen Moir, Keep Kids Safe, 1 908-246-7289, kmoir@d2l.org
SOURCE Keep Kids Safe