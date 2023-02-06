Lower East Side History Project Celebrates 20 Years in 2023
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over two decades, LESHP has founded the East Village Visitor's Center, Bowery Cultural Center, Museum of the American Gangster, and Lower East Side Welcome Center. They have also given thousands of walking tours, dozens of lectures, wrote programs for countless schools and universities, consulted and appeared in several movies and TV shows, published seven local history books, wrote dozens of articles and countless blog posts, taught several classes at local schools and universities, won several awards, participated in several land marking and preservation efforts, created displays for NYC Parks Department, Essex Street Market, Wholefoods, Kosars Bagels, Windows on the Bowery, and other institutions, among many other accomplishments.
Founder of LESHP, Eric Ferrara, says, "This is all quite an accomplishment, I must say, as humbly as possible, as a fourth-generation Lower East Sider (and my son a fifth). This mission started as an exploration and dedication to both sides of my family, who struggled here for 150 years as laborers, truck drivers, factory workers, dock workers, cops, superintendents, junkies, street hustlers and street brawlers -- who literally bled on these streets and suffered in these tenements -- staring at the walls and staring out of windows praying for a better life, and a miracle, to just pay rent or put food on the table -- fighting for their lives for a way out of a true ghetto. Everyone who lives here now stands on their shoulders... Myself included."
Mr. Ferrara say it all started in 2001, when he took interest in researching his own family history after witnessing 9/11, and contemplating his relationship to the city he was born in and love. That year, he started "Biggest Apple Media," which morphed into "East Village Community Media," then "East Village History Project," until finally, in 2003, settling down with "Lower East Side History Project." Mr. Ferrara says that he was fortunate enough to connect with people of like mind, and much more knowledgeable than himself at the time, and says, "The whole project just grew very organically."
His books include: Revolt: East Village Activism Literature, 1960s-1990s, Manhattan Mafia Guide, The Bowery: A History of Grit and Grandeur, Lower East Side: Then & Now, and Lower East Side Oral Histories.
After nearly 3 covid-long years, Lower East Side History Project is offering public and private tours again. See <a>http://leshp.org</a> for their current walking tour offerings.
As a thank you for two-decades of support, LESHP is offering a free tour on Sunday, February 26, 1:00pm, "FORGOTTEN LOWER EAST SIDE." (<a>https://www.leshp.org/forgotten-new-york-walking-tour-lower-east-side/</a>). According to the website, the “Forgotten Lower East Side walking tour goes off the beaten path, exploring districts and aspects of our neighborhood most excursions overlook. Sure, we’ll discuss the tenements and immigrant experience in detail, but we’ll go beyond the familiar narrative and cover a thousand years of important history; from Native Americans to modern-day gentrification. Utilizing generations of insight, rare maps, photos, documents, articles and oral histories not found elsewhere, LESHP digs deep into the neighborhood’s forgotten history." Just be aware that RSVP is required and space is limited.
