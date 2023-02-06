Top Notch NME Sets Pre-order date for new blue leather and fur bomber Jacket

Cold Heart Collection Logo Craig Washington wearing the new jacket before pre-orders

Top Notch NME Unveils the Cold Heart Collection - A High-Fashion Streetwear Statement. This limited release features a blue leather and fox fur bomber.

"It's Not Just A Brand. It's A Lifestyle!” — Craig Washington

DETROIT , MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Top Notch NME Launches the Cold Heart Collection, A High-Fashion Streetwear Statement"

Top Notch NME, the leading streetwear brand, is proud to announce the release of its highly-anticipated Cold Heart Collection. This cutting-edge line features a bold, new blue leather and fox fur cold heart bomber jacket, available for pre-order starting February 23.

The Cold Heart Collection is a true representation of Top Notch NME's commitment to innovation and style. This collection is designed to make a statement, with the blue leather and fox fur bomber jacket serving as the centerpiece. The jacket features premium materials, expert craftsmanship, and a sleek, modern design that is sure to turn heads.

"At Top Notch NME, we believe that fashion should be bold and unapologetic," says the brand's CEO. "The Cold Heart Collection embodies this philosophy and takes it to the next level. We can't wait to see how our fans style and rock these pieces."

Pre-orders for the blue leather and fox fur cold heart bomber jacket start on February 23, giving fashion-forward individuals the opportunity to secure their piece before anyone else. With a limited release, this jacket is sure to become a highly-coveted item, so be sure to secure your pre-order on the 23rd.

Top Notch NME is a brand that pushes the boundaries of streetwear and fashion, and the Cold Heart Collection is no exception. This line is a must-have for anyone looking to make a statement and stand out from the crowd. Get ready to turn heads and make a lasting impression with Top Notch NME's Cold Heart Collection.

Instagram: @Top_Notch_NME

Face Book Page: @Top Notch NME

Email: topnotchnmestreetwear@gmail.com

Website: www.topnotchnme.com