Statement of Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. on the Lowering Optional Retirement Age

PHILIPPINES, February 6 - Press Release
February 5, 2023

As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation, I have always been steadfast in my commitment to not only protect the rights of our hardworking and diligent civil servants, but ensure that their welfare are always upheld and promoted.

Kaisa ako ng milyon-milyong mga kababayan nating kawani ng gobyerno sa adhikaing masuklian ang sipag at gilas nila sa paninilbihan sa taumbayan.

I thus support any and all measures aimed at giving our dear civil servants more protective measures as well as benefits whose lasting impact will transcend not only them as individuals, but the community as a whole.

The recent passage of House Bill No. 206 on Final Reading which seeks to lower the optional retirement age of government workers from 60 to 56 years old is a welcome development. I filed a similar measure in the Senate last February 2, 2023 after a careful study of the effects and the benefits we will reap from the measure once legislated. I have been pushing for this valuable piece of legislation not only this Congress but even during the 18th Congress.

We have come to know that the slow-moving turn-over in government offices usually emanates from the fact that only very few are able to avail of the optional retirement age. With this move, we will not only allow our earnest civil servants an option to retire early and enjoy the fruits of their labor, we will likewise make way for new and younger civil servants to participate in the delivery of efficient and effective government services.

Tumatakbo ang oras, at kayamanang maituturing na maigugol ito kasama ang pamilya at mahal sa buhay. Kasangga ako ng mga kababayan nating itulak ang panukalang-batas na ito na naglalayong suklian ang dekada nilang serbisyo sa bayan.

