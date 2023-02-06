MEDIA ADVISORY: Bill to set accountability measures in the operation of private detention facilities to be heard in House Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee this Tuesday

WHAT: Hearing on HB 1470, Concerning private detention facilities, House Committee on Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry.
House Bill 1470, sponsored by Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-Mukilteo, would establish accountability measures in private detention facilities including:
- Creating a private right of action and civil penalties for violations of laws related to private detention facilities.
- Specifying conditions for the operations of private detention facilities.
- Requiring state and local agencies to inspect private detention facilities for compliance with food, workplace conditions, water and air quality, and performance audits.
- Making private detention facilities subject to the Public Records Act.
WHEN: Tuesday, February 7 at 4:00 P.M.
WHERE: House Hearing Room D, John L. O’Brien Building, 504 15th Ave SW, Olympia, WA 98501
To watch the hearing on TVW, please click here.