Auto2x publishes new report "Autonomous Driving roadmaps Level 1-4 of 30 major Carmakers by 2030"

Auto2x examines the go-to-market strategy, technology, innovation, and market positioning of the world’s Top-30 Carmaker Groups (45 brands) in Automated Driving

ADAS revenues in 2020 amounted to €13.87 Billion, coming mostly from the fitment of sensors (cameras, radars, lidar, ultrasonics and supercomputers) to support Level 1-2 features, found Auto2x.

Revenues from ADAS & Automated Driving will almost double between 2020 and 2025 to reach €35 Billion due to the increase in sensor content, according to Auto2x. Level 3 and 4 require enhanced redundancy, new centralized architecture, & driver-facing camera among others. This will drive demand for ADAS sensors, supercomputers, AI, high precision maps etc. It will also drive further collaboration between OEMs and Tier 1s-2s for the development of AD platforms.

But carmakers need further transformation to become mobility providers. What's more, Autonomous Driving Level 3-4 commercialization strategies impacted by regulation; rise of new innovation hubs.

The approval of SAE Level 3-Conditional Automation under the UNECE ALKS regulation allows drivers to take their eyes off the road while the vehicle is driving and monitoring the road. This could lead to a greater utilization of the time spent inside the car by engaging into side tasks, such as reading. New business models arise to monetize the new opportunities, e.g., in new entertainment features, on-demand autonomous features, SOTA updates.

However, the mass market adoption of Level 3 is uncertain given the high cost/benefit ratio, i.e., the marginal impact on safety and driver convenience from L2 comparing to the massive engineering challenge. Hence, carmakers are taking different approaches to reach L4 in an attempt to gain competitive advantage and reshape profitability.

One thing is certain though, L4/fully-automated vehicles will revolutionize transportation and mobility leading to what we call Intelligent Mobility. This includes the rising car-sharing and ride-sharing businesses as well as new vehicle ownership models in the Passenger Car market.

This report focuses on leading car manufacturers’ ADAS&AD portfolio, strategies and business models to transition towards full automation and self-driving cars. Moreover, it examines the regulatory landscape and other technical challenges and their implications on deployment of higher level of vehicle autonomy. Finally, we provide a technological roadmap for the introduction of L2-4 by leading OEM and a penetration forecast of cars equipped with different levels of autonomy until 2025.

