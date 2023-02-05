Media Advisory - The Government of Canada invests in ocean science for ocean protection

There were 211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,713 in the last 365 days.
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, along with Kate Moran, President and CEO of the University of Victoria's Ocean Networks Canada will make a funding announcement in support of ocean monitoring.
Date:
Monday, February 6, 2023
Time:
9:00 a.m. PST
Location:
Vancouver Convention Centre, Room 201
1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC V6C 0C3
*Access to the venue:
*Access to the teleconference:
Media planning to attend the event are required to contact Fisheries and Oceans Canada Pacific Region Media Relations at media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca to register by Sunday, February 5 at 4:00 p.m. PST. A confirmation email containing instructions for participating in the conference will only be provided to media representatives who have registered.
About IMPAC5
IMPAC5, the Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress, is where the world will come together and take a stand to protect the global ocean. From 3 – 9 February, 2023, ocean conservation professionals, leaders and decision-makers will attend IMPAC5 in Vancouver, Canada, to learn, share and chart a course towards protecting 30 per cent of the global ocean by 2030. The IMPAC5 high-level segment, the Leadership Forum (on February 9), has invited international ministers and decision makers to chart a course towards achieving the marine conservation targets negotiated as part of the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Goals.
