Carlyle Investment Group Opens a New Environmental Office In Denver

Carlyle Environmental Investment Group has announced the opening of a new location in Denver, Colorado and appointed Andre Sparks as manager of the Denver office.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the growing remediation industry and many job opportunities throughout Colorado, Kyle Baber decided it was time to open a new location in order to serve the public more efficiently. Kyle, who is the owner and CEO, hired a well-known face in the remediation industry with an honorable reputation; Mr. Andre Sparks.

"It gives us the ability to respond to emergencies in a more timely manner," said Andre when asked what he thought would be a benefit of having another location.

Andre Sparks brings 23 years of experience in environmental remediation projects to Carlyle Environmental Investment Group. He is Certified as an EPA Asbestos Supervisor, State of Colorado Lead Inspector, and Certified in Clandestine Methamphetamine Lab Remediation, to name just a few of his credentials.

Mr. Sparks regularly conducts quality assurance checks and has a successful history of project planning- this includes Estimating, Budgeting, Scheduling, Coordinating contractors, Tracking Production.

Carlyle Environmental Investment Group, LLC has been around for a long time. "It's only because I hired and trusted the right individuals" says Kyle Baber, owner, and CEO, "especially when it comes to the future of our planet, inclusion in our communities, a healthy earth, and, of course, the safety of the people who make up our environment".

"I am pleased to have found Mr. Andre Sparks. I know our Denver clients will be pleased," Kyle summed up.

