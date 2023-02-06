GROOVY SMOOVIES EXPANDS TO NEW LOCATION IN OCEAN CITY, NJ
Popular Hollywood movie themed smoothie shop expanding to the shore in just time for the start of the 2023 summer season.
We’re very thankful and fortunate to have such a diverse group of customers; we will treat everyone like celebrities.”OCEAN CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groovy Smoovies, the Haddonfield, NJ based smoothie shop is proud to announce the opening of their second location in Ocean City,NJ. The company, voted Best of South Jersey two years in a row by South Jersey Magazine, has become a mainstay with New Jersey locals, pro athletes and has even attracted the support of television celebrity and Shark Tank star Daymond John. Recently, Shark Tank star and business mogul Daymond John hosted the company’s standing room only official franchise launch party. Along with their signature Hollywood decor, which includes an old fashioned staffed home box office ticket booth and hand crafted drinks that have been named after beloved classic movies, founder and owner Antonne Jones assures everyone will receive VIP treatment. “We’re very thankful and fortunate to have such a diverse group of customers; we will treat everyone like celebrities. In fact, we don’t see them as customers we see them as family and friends." The new shop will be located two blocks from the beach in the heart of downtown Ocean City on 600 block of East 8th Street, right below the landmark Blue Water Inn and across the parking lot from the Varsity Inn.
— Antonne Jones
Renovations have begun and Jones is aiming to begin hiring in April and have a soft launch at the beginning May. Majority of Groovy Smoovies past and current employees have been local high school students and Jones plans to follow suit with the new location. “Employing local high school students has been of mutual benefit. For us, they help with maintaining a fun and lively atmosphere as well as keeping us in the loop with what’s going on in the community which allows us to be supportive in traditional and sometime nontraditional ways. For them, a lot of times it’s their first jobs so obviously they’ll get work experience and earn money but also learn the importance of teamwork and gain leadership skills.”
Groovy Smoovies recently launched a national franchise program in partnership with The Stanwood Group and plans to open more beach locations in the upcoming years.
