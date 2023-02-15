Steamboat Ski Area: Base II - 59 Acres, Goes To Public Auction - The Only Land Available For A Second Ski Base
The Only Land Available For A Second Ski BaseSTEAMBOAT SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Grant, the managing partner of the FallsCreek Group, LLC, owners of the 59-Acre Future Base II Ski Village at the Steamboat Ski Area are excited to announce the offering of their property for sale through a public online auction. Steamboat is the largest ski area in the world with only one ski base that accommodates well over one million skiers annually. The IKON pass and the new gondolas have dramatically increased the number of skiers in the Steamboat area. A second base is critical to ease the overcrowding at Base I while correcting the ski area’s logistic problems. The FallsCreek Group, LLC, includes real estate professionals, developers, and architects.
The Base II property is the only opportunity at Steamboat that is capable of providing a second base village. The need for a second base at Steamboat is undisputable and was approved with the ski area's original 1970 master plan. The Base II property adjoins the northern boundary of the ski area and is between the ski area and downtown Steamboat Springs. Base II will provide an unobstructed and necessary access to the north half of the ski area and would feature the Starlight 12-passenger gondola to the Mount Werner Summit allowing skiers to access the entire ski area. The creek-side, wooded site would feature a contemporary village with luxury shops, hotels, and residences. The ski company is finally scheduled to develop the ski terrain this year around the Base II property.
The Base II property was purchased over 50 years ago by the Grant family when the ski area was in the early stages of developing Base I. Mr. Grant was encouraged by the ski company to purchase and develop the 59-acre property at that time. The ski company indicated that Base II would be in operation within a few years.
Mr. Grant was in the real estate development business and developed Bear Claw I, which was one of the first condominium buildings constructed at Base I. Pella windows recognized Bear Claw I at Steamboat for outstanding quality in their advertising programs for years. Mr. Grant started Steamboat Central Reservations, was Vice President of the Chamber Resort, and started the Lodging Association and bus service.
Mr. Grant’s development projects have won awards in other cities in Illinois and Colorado, notably in “Life Magazine” for the first all-electric apartment complex in the Chicago area; in Durango Colorado for building smaller one bedroom affordable condominiums; and a Beautification Award for an office building for outstanding contribution to downtown, Colorado Springs.
For an overview of the proposed Base II property development and online auction invitation bid package go to: https://online.fliphtml5.com/mkegd/tlnp/#p=2
