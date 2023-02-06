According to CMi Global Pea Protein Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 6.8 Billion By 2030, At 13% CAGR
The Pea Protein Market was at US$ 2.3 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 6.8 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 13% between 2022 and 2030.
Pea Protein Market: Overview
Pea Protein is regarded as a premium plant-based protein that is typically extracted from yellow peas. It improves the nutritional value of foods and supplements that are protein-fortified. It helps with blood circulation and in lowering high cholesterol. It aids in increasing metabolism and physical strength.
Due to its high protein content, accessibility, and affordability, Pea Protein is currently a preferable substitute for traditional proteins, such as animal, wheat, and soy protein. Since it contains amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, it is one of the best sources of protein for vegans and vegetarians.
People seeking gluten-free products, as well as those with lactose intolerance or any other form of metabolic problem, are becoming more and more interested in Pea Protein. The growth of the global Pea Protein market is anticipated to be fueled by all these benefits of Pea Proteins.
Pea Protein Market: Growth Drivers
The Pea Protein market is witnessing growth owing to rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of eating a balanced diet and increased health consciousness. The market growth is anticipated to be positively influenced by the growing emphasis on a flexitarian diet due to growing knowledge of the negative effects red meat consumption has on the heart.
The surging concerns related to the harmful effects of food items containing gluten and lactose are further projected to push the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, a rise in the number of flexitarians and vegans will probably benefit the expansion of the Pea Protein market. Due to the growing need for protein supplementation in food items among consumers, numerous food & beverage firms worldwide are introducing new Pea Protein-based products.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Pea Protein market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 13% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Pea Protein market size was valued at around USD 2.3 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.8 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The Pea Protein market research offers a comprehensive analysis of the present market and projections through 2020–2030 to help find possibilities to profit from the existing market.
D) The study includes data on the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities, as well as their effects.
E) The study elaborates on the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces model.
F) The market study’s value chain analysis gives a comprehensive picture of the stakeholder’s responsibilities.
Regional Landscape
Over the course of the study, Asia Pacific is predicted to see a profitable growth rate. The main element for this growth is the rise in the consumption of functional foods in significant emerging nations, including South Korea, China, and India. Additionally, it is anticipated that the booming food and supplement industries will accelerate market expansion in the Asia Pacific region.
Key Players
Sotexpro SA
Roquette Freres, Warcoing SA
Puris Protein LLC
Ingredion Inc.
Axiom Foods Inc.
The Scoular Company
Cosucra Groupe, Nutri-Pea Limited
Cargill Inc.
Kerry Inc.
Growing Naturals LLC
Avebe
A&B Ingredients
Glanbia plc
The Pea Protein Market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type
Isolates
Concentrate
Textured
By Application
Dietary Supplements
Beverages
Meat Substitutes
Baked Goods
Others
By Form
Dry
Liquid
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
