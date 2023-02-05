Submit Release
76% OF WAVY HAIR CONSUMERS ARE USING PRODUCTS THAT AREN'T FORMULATED FOR THEIR HAIR TYPE…

MEET THE NEW WAVE REVIVAL REGIME FROM RHYME & REASON (THE BIGGEST HAIRCARE BRAND ON TIKTOK)

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhyme & Reason, the International eco-conscious haircare brand, have launched an incredible 3-step Wave Regime specially designed for naturally wavy hair adding to their inclusive range of natural, sustainable high performance haircare products available exclusively at Target. Uniquely made from 100% recycled plastics both in the bottle and the cap and 100% recyclable.

In a recent study, Rhyme & Reason discovered 76% of consumers are using products that aren't formulated for wavy hair and are focusing on secondary hair concerns***. 'Choosing products that are specifically designed for your hair type is so important because they are specially formulated to enhance your natural hair to ensure it thrives.' says Angela Onuoha, Rhyme & Reason Expert Advisor and Certified Trichologist. 'Wavy hair, known as type 2 hair, is split into three different subtypes: 2A, 2B and 2C. Each subtype has its own characteristics. Wavy hair needs moisture to revive and enhance waves. The ingredients that Rhyme & Reason use not only leave hair looking and feeling sensational, but they are also at over 90%+ natural and tailored to each hair type'. Less is more when it comes to haircare, with 78% of wavy hair consumers claiming they would prefer to ditch their lengthy regime in favor of a 3-step ritual****. 

A number of viral TikToK videos have inspired a wavy hair movement and this trend is continuing to make *waves* on TikTok, with #wavyhair currently sitting at 2.1 billion views and counting**. And with 70% of shoppers considering TikTok as a helpful resource when purchasing beauty products* Rhyme & Reason, as the biggest haircare brand on TikTok, is perfectly placed with its Wave Revival regime to help consumers embrace their natural hair

The Wave Revival Regime is $8.99 per product and launches Sunday, February 5th exclusively in Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com.

Follow on TikTok - @rhymeandreason.haircare – Instagram @rhymeandreason.haircare – online www.rhymeandreasonhair.com

*Source: TikTok Marketing Science US Path to Purchase Research, conducted by Luth, September 2021 (n=759)
**Source: TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/tag/wavyhair?lang=en
***Source: Independent survey carried out by Rhyme & Reason to 250 Wave consumers in the UK and US
**** Source: Independent survey carried out by Rhyme & Reason to 250 Wave consumers in the UK and US

