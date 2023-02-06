New York City’s Curbside Bagels Has Launched The Caffeinated “Up-Bagel”
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curbside Bagels, the city’s premier bagel shop, has announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Caffeinated “Up-Bagel”. This unique bagel is infused with the equivalent of one to two cups of coffee, providing a convenient and delicious way to get your morning buzz.
“We are always looking for ways to enhance our customers’ experience, and the Caffeinated “Up-Bagel” does just that,” said Dr. Robert Bohannon, President of Onasco, Inc., the company behind the buzzed bagels. “Gone are the days of having to choose between a delicious breakfast and a morning pick-me-up. With the Caffeinated “Up-Bagel”, you can have both.”
The idea for the caffeinated bagel came from Dr. Bohannon himself, a molecular scientist who holds a BA in Molecular Biology from the University of Colorado at Boulder and a PhD in Molecular Virology from the Baylor College of Medicine. He and his team of flavor experts spent years developing a method to mask the bitter taste of caffeine, making it possible to add the caffeine equivalent of one to two cups of coffee to food and pastry products such as bagels.
About Curbside Bagels
Curbside Bagels is a family-owned and operated bagel shop located in the heart of New York City. Known for their fresh, hand-rolled bagels made from only the finest ingredients, Curbside Bagels has become a staple for New Yorkers and visitors alike. With the launch of the Caffeinated “Up-Bagel”, Curbside Bagels continues its tradition of innovation and commitment to providing customers with the best possible experience.
The Caffeinated “Up-Bagel” is available now at Curbside Bagels’ flagship location in New York City, and customers can also order online at https://curbsidebagels.webnode.com or call (212) 518-7402 for more information.
