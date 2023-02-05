Greater Eastside Painting makes a splash in the Washington Residential and Commercial Painting

Founded in 2016, Greater Eastside Painting is a full-service painting contractor specializing in interior & exterior repaints in occupied spaces.

LAKE STEVENS, WA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greater Eastside Painting is a painting company that serves both residential and commercial clients, and they pride themselves on providing services of the highest possible quality. Tim and Adam established their business in 2016, and since then, they have gained the loyalty of more than a thousand clients. Whether something as simple as a new coat of paint or creating a fresh, inviting space, GEP has the dexterity and the innate creativity to handle whatever challenge comes their way. Because of their extensive experience, GEP specialists have developed the ability to comprehend the needs and preferences of their customers quickly, so the majority of the time, the customers won't need to make any recommendations regarding the colors and styles that should be used in their spaces. Greater Eastside Painting is the first option that appears for anyone in Lake Stevens, Washington, who conducts a search using the phrase "painting company near me." So far, the company has served more than 1000 happy customers with 5-star reviews.

Tim and Adam are the co-founders of the company. Currently, Rogen Lopez owns the company along with Tim. Together they continue the same quality and consumer experience tradition for which Greater East Side Painting is famous. Speaking to the media, Rogan said, "painting a space is not just about getting some colors, picking brush, and getting the job done, but it is no less than an art that only experts could understand." They said, "The satisfaction of our customers, along with our integrity, honesty, and high standards of quality, are the pillars upon which our company is built." In spite of the fact that GEP is a huge giant in the industry, the rate that it charges is affordable for its audience. There is a significant requirement to acknowledge that it can be quite challenging to locate an experienced company with sufficient knowledge of this service.

Greater Eastside Painting has a history of success in all of the following service areas:

- Fence and Deck Staining

- Cabinet Refinishing
- Carpentry
- Exterior Painting

- Interior Painting

- Interior Painting

Greater East Side Painting has provided comprehensive information regarding all of the services that they provide on their company's official website. The GEP team recommends making a call to get a free estimate because it takes at least two to three days to get ready to start painting a specific house or a commercial building. This is because each house is unique in its architectural design and size. On Google, reviews of the GEP have received several five-star ratings from users.

The company maintains a fairly active presence on social media platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GreaterEastsidePaintingLakeStevensWa/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/greatereastsidepainting/?hl=en

To learn more, visit: https://greatereastsidepainting.com, call +1 425-780-9419 or send an email to office@greatereastsidepainting.com

About the Company:

Find Greater Eastside Painting on Google map: https://goo.gl/maps/a6UwfCPuEeLgsFMX7