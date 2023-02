Endpoint Security Market Future Growth and Business Prospects by Forecast To 2031

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Endpoint Security market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. In 2021, the market size was estimated at USD 13.2 billion and is expected to reach USD 15.8 billion by 2031, with a projected CAGR of 8.9% between 2023 and 2031.Download Sample PDF Brochure (Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Graphs, and Chart) @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/endpoint-security-market Thousands of notifications and alarms about suspicious activity, prospective assaults, and new vulnerabilities that may occur both inside and outside of the companies have recently been received by organizations. The cybersecurity approach for guarding endpoints, such as laptops, desktops, and mobile devices, against malicious activities, is known as endpoint security or endpoint protection. Businesses of all sizes are prime candidates for cyberattacks because of the endpoint landscape's continual change.Market DynamicsThe market's expansion is attributable to a number of factors, including increasing internet usage and better connectivity, as well as the rising popularity of Bring Your Own Devices (BYODs), which is expected to fuel industry demand. Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) regulations are growing in popularity, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic's remote work trend. Additionally, according to Helpnet security, 63% of respondents cited data leaking as their top issue, making it clear that it is the main worry for employees. Downloading risky apps or content came in second, receiving 57% of the respondents.In light of the rise in security events and endpoint attacks in businesses, endpoint security systems are expected to experience rapid growth in the years ahead. According to the FBI's Internet Crime Report, they received 300,000 more complaints in 2018 than in 2019, with reported damages totaling more than US$ 4.2 billion. Organizations are now more vulnerable to dangers including organized crime, malicious and unintentional insider threats, hacktivists, and fast digitization across industries. Endpoint security is frequently used as the first line of defense in cybersecurity. One of the first options that businesses look into for safeguarding their workplace networks is this technology.Palo Alto Networks predicts that 40,261 strangely registered domain names will have been discovered by the end of March 2020. The endpoint is the most vulnerable/weakest node in any network, which makes it simple for hackers to gain access. The increase in BYOD trends, remote working, and changes in the Internet of Things adoption pattern has made the inside risk more susceptible.

Regional Analysis
According to the studies, the Asia Pacific region experienced rapid growth due to an increase in the number of connected devices and the growing adoption of Internet of Things technologies across many sectors in the region. The need for solutions is being driven by growth in digitalization across the Asia-Pacific region in important industries, including the BFSI sector. For instance, the Reserve Bank of India reported that in 2018–2019, the proportion of electronic transactions in the overall volume of retail payments climbed to 95.4% from 92.6%. The need for solutions like endpoint security solutions to offer consumers uninterrupted services insecurely is growing as more people use electronic transactions.Prominent CompetitorsThe well-known companies in the global endpoint security market are:Webroot Inc.AhnLab, Inc.VIPRE SecurityAvira OperationsTrend Micro Inc.BitdefenderSymantec Corp.Carbon Black, Inc.Sophos Ltd.Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.Panda SecurityCisco Systems, IncorporatedMicrosoft CorporationComodo Group, Inc.Kaspersky Lab.Cylance Inc.McAfee, Inc.ESETIBM CorporationFireEye Inc.F-SecureFortinet, Inc.Other Prominent PlayersKey Strategies Adopted by these PlayersIn May 2019, Microsoft unveiled its endpoint manager, which contains new Microsoft services and products in addition to the features of configuration manager and Intune. Enterprises can manage a huge number of employee-owned devices thanks to the endpoint manager.In August 2019, A leading provider of infrastructure software and semiconductors, Broadcom purchased Symantec's corporate security division. Broadcom's infrastructure software footprint would considerably increase when Symantec's enterprise security portfolio was integrated with the company's current solution portfolio.In November 2018, Javelin Networks, a provider of cutting-edge software to protect businesses from Active Directory-based assaults, was bought by Symantec.In October 2018, In order to provide more effective and efficient protection against attacks, Trend Micro introduced XGen endpoint security, a combination of cross-generational threat defense solutions.In April 2018, Incorporating EPP technology, CrowdStrike introduced CrowdStrike Falcon EPP solutions. A knowledgeable and accomplished Falcon endpoint protection team makes up the EPP technology.

Segmentation Outline
The global endpoint security market segmentation focuses on Type, Component, Deployment Model, End-User, and Region.

By Type
Web Security
Application Security
Network Security

By Component
Software
o Antivirus/ antimalware
o Endpoint application control
o Encryption Technologies
o Mobile device security
o Intrusion prevention
o Firewall
Services
o Maintenance and Update
o Managed Service
o Training and Consulting

By Deployment Model
On-Premise
Cloud

By End-User
BFSI
IT and Telecommunications
Manufacturing
Retail and Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Transportation and Logistics
Education
Others

By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America 