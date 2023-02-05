SparkTrade.io Democratizes Financial AI, Helping Retail Traders and Investors

2022 results: SparkTrade Outperforms S&P, NASDAQ, Dow, and Russell 2000
Finally a service that tells you what’s coming, not what already happened.
2022 results: SparkTrade Outperforms S&P, NASDAQ, Dow, and Russell 2000
AI once exclusive to institutions is now available for retail traders
CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The year 2022 was a challenging one for the financial markets, with the worst annual performance since the 2008 financial crisis. Despite the numerous turns and a greater number of down days than up days, SparkTrade.io’s AI performed exceptionally well. SparkTrade's AI algorithms were able to process vast amounts of data much faster than humans and make unbiased investment decisions, free from personal biases and emotions.
Financial Artificial Intelligence has seen remarkable advancements in recent years, allowing for real-time analysis of financial data, identification of market trends and patterns, and prediction of future market behavior with accuracy. Access to this technology has been exclusive to institutions and corporate trading firms, providing them with an advantage over everyday investors.
SparkTrade.io, a data-science startup, recognized the growing demand for financial AI solutions that are accessible to retail traders. SparkTrade’s team has developed AI that helps retail traders step into the future and embrace financial AI to make faster and better informed investment decisions.
The results of SparkTrade’s performance in 2022 are as follows:
LONG ONLY: 11.8%
SHORT ONLY: 24.6%
50%LONG/50% SHORT: 20.72%
66%LONG/33% SHORT: 18.17%
In comparison, the market indexes performed as follows:
S&P 500: -9.4%
Dow: -19.95%
Nasdaq: -33.89%
Russell 2000: -22.62%
SparkTrade’s AI algorithms have learned from over twenty years of financial data and investor behavior to project forward to today’s environment, making it a significant advantage over human-driven stock picking. The AI algorithms make decisions based on data and logic, eliminating the potential for human error and reducing the risk of making bad investment decisions. The SparkTrade 2:1 Long:Short portfolio, with a few trades each day, substantially outperformed the S&P between 1999-2022, with a CAGR of 25.13% compared to the S&P's CAGR of 6.72%.
SparkTrade’s AI algorithms remain focused and continue to make rational decisions, even in the face of market volatility. This helps investors maintain a long-term investment strategy, rather than making impulsive decisions based on short-term market fluctuations. SparkTrade is an all-weather performer that routinely beats the SP 500 index, as demonstrated by over 22 years of tracking.
True artificial intelligence financial technology is now available to individuals interested in implementing it into their financial management at SparkTrade.io. SparkTrade provides support for day-traders and long-term investors alike. SparkTrade is a valuable tool for traders and investors looking for a competitive edge in their financial strategies.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.