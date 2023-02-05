Vietnamese companies seeking opportunities in India’s plastic market

NEW DELHI - Vietnamese companies together with about 1,800 others from 79 countries around the world are participating in the 11th edition of the world’s largest International Plastics Exhibition, Conference, and Convention - PLASTINDIA 2023 that is taking place at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from February 1-5.

The main focus of PLASTINDIA 2023 is to innovate, sustain and develop as well as facilitate modern techniques that will help to maintain the development of the plastics industry in India and to work towards developing India as a preferred sourcing hub for plastics globally.

The five-day event is expected to provide an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their innovations in the entire plastics value chain.

Stavian Chemical, a leading plastics, chemicals, and petrochemicals company in Việt Nam, is among the exhibitors.

Launched in 1990, the Plastindia series of exhibitions under the aegis of the Plastindia Foundation is closely followed in the industry and retains a permanent date in the corporate calendars globally. It provides investors and industrialists with a compelling doorway to global markets of commerce and success. This exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Government of India. VNS