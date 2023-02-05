Submit Release
Vietjet reports over VNĐ900 billion in profit in Q4/2022

 

HÀ NỘI - Vietjet Air saw an impressive recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic as it recorded a year-on-year rise of 175 per cent in net revenue to VNĐ7.35 trillion (US$313.4 million), and earned profit of VNĐ902 billion in the last quarter of 2022.

The company’s revenue in 2022 hit VNĐ32.5 trillion, while profit was limited, reaching only VNĐ215 billion.

It also contributed over VNĐ4.3 trillion worth of direct and indirect taxes, fees and charges to the State budget.

Last year, the carrier transported 20.5 million passengers aboard 116,000 flights, in which domestic transport increased by 20 per cent compared to 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Vietjet opened more than 20 new routes in 2022, mainly to the Indian market. As of December 31, 2022, Vietjet had operated a total of 103 routes.

In 2023, Vietjet expects high revenue growth thanks to the reopening of the Chinese market and the increased exploitation of potential international markets including India, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Australia. VNS

 

