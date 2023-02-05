Midwest Born And Raised Producer Has Become An Unstoppable Media Force After Finding Unreal Success In Viral TikTok™ Track

At 45 million users per day, those producing content on one of the world's largest social media platforms, TikTok™, face an undeniable challenge — to find viral success.

However, what most don’t seem to comprehend is how crucial every minute detail of each video posted online really is. And that rise to online fame begins with how catchy the track is that plays alongside the content itself.

MCV The Beast, a music producer from the Midwest, learned just how important this was in the online success process after his recent production of the song ‘Cognac Queen’ by Megan Thee Stallion went viral on the platform, racking up over 3 million plays.

Having recently signed a production deal with Ultra Music and taken on new management with Atlanta-based ALMG™, MCV became an unstoppable force within the media industry, skyrocketing to new heights with his music being recently featured in the TV shows P Valley, and The Kominsky Method.

MCV woke up to the realization of how he was destined for the music industry after being recently featured on an Amazon™ live performance, and has been hustling ever since to add more creativity to the online and TV production scene.

The hard working producer’s work ethic has made him an unstoppable force within the industry, having his sights set high, and taking on any challenges he may face with openness and positivity.

“Whatever comes my way in this fast-paced industry, I ensure to keep moving forward, never to take things personally and always look for opportunities to grow. That’s my motto. And that’s what I bring to my work,” says MCV The Beast.

His mission is not only to give Hip-Hop's biggest artists a unique sound to take their careers to the next level, but to also provide high quality music for TV networks and social media stars alike.

You can follow, or reach out to MCV The Beast directly on Instagram™ at @mcvthebeast.

