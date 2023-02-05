IPIM Attend UFI Global CEO Summit to Attract International MICE to Macao

MACAU, February 5 - Representatives of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) attend the UFI Global CEO Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, from 1 to 3 February to promote the advantages of Macao's MICE industry and attract international MICE activities to be held Macao.

UFI Global CEO Summit brings together the world's leading figures in the MICE industry

UFI is one of the world’s leading international organisations for the exhibition industry, bringing together exhibition managers and professional organisers around the world to jointly push forward the development of the regional and global exhibition industry.

The UFI Global CEO Summit, organised by UFI, is a high-level annual conference that brings together leaders and executives from government agencies, exhibition venues, exhibition agencies and exhibition organisers to network and share information on new trends in the global MICE industry and new models for organising MICE events. This year's event was held from 1 to 3 February.

Promoting Macao's MICE advantages via the Summit

IPIM's Executive Director Sam Lei introduced delegates to a series of IPIM's work plans to promote the development of the MICE industry, including the “1+4” appropriately diversified development strategy, deepening the cross-border integration of “Industry + MICE”, leveraging the advantages of “MICE + Tourism” and Macao-Hengqin “multi-venue event”, so as to show the delegates more about Macao’s latest customs clearance arrangements, economic development and Macao’s MICE software and hardware facilities, and attract more organisers of large international MICE events to choose Macao as their destination.

During his stay in Portugal, Sam Lei also visited some of the local trade promotion agencies and business associations with a view to strengthening mutual co-operation and enhancing mutually beneficial development.

Ten Fairs in Macao Receive UFI Accreditation

Since joining UFI in October 2005, IPIM has been actively participating in its activities to contribute to the development of the MICE industry in the region and around the world through two-way exchanges with trade fair managers, professional exhibition organisers and international exhibition-related organisations from around the world.

Ten exhibitions in Macao have already been accredited by UFI, including those related to tourism, business and trade, environmental protection, automotive, yacht and aviation. To further facilitate talent cultivation in the MICE sector, IPIM has supported local MICE associations to organise the UFI Exhibition Management Degree (UFI-EMD) in Macao in collaboration with UFI since 2018.