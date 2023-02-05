True Sea Moss by Ivan Tsvilik Announces $2.5 Million in Sales in 2022 and Plans for Further Growth

Natural and Organic Sea Moss Supplement Company Achieved $2.5 Million in Sales in 2022. It Sets a Goal to Double Sales in 2023, Thanks to its Commitment to the Affordability, Naturalness, and Freshness of Products and Dedication to Customer Service.

San Dimas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2023) - True Sea Moss, a natural and organic supplement company specializing in Sea Moss, has announced a record-breaking $2.5 million in sales in 2022. True Sea Moss saw the growing demand for Sea Moss and won a large part of the market by making the product affordable to all customers while maintaining its commitment to naturalness, freshness, and customer service. The company's dedication to providing a high-quality product has led to its rapid growth and success in recent years.

According to Tsvilik, the company has been reinvesting its profits back into the business for the past 1.5 years. It wants to expand its product line and double its revenue in 2023. "It's been an incredible journey," said Tsvilik. "For 1.5 years from the start of sales on Amazon, we had second jobs to pay our bills. We reinvested all the profits from Amazon into product, marketing and improving customer service. We believe in this product, I'm glad we have relied on making Sea Moss affordable for everyone, while maintaining the highest quality. Now our sales are increasing and we're optimistic about the future. We are currently negotiating with investors who can help us grow fast and smart."

Sea Moss, a type of seaweed/algae, has a high nutritional value. It contains 92 minerals and is rich in antioxidants. It is a whole organic product that is really good for health. Sea moss is used for dietary and medicinal purposes and has been heralded as a "superfood."

"Our goal is to make the freshest, best-tasting, organic, all-natural sea moss available to all, while giving something back to the communities we serve. We support sustainable living, small organic family farms, and the Earth and her Seas," said Ivan Tsvilik.

The product is available for purchase on the company's website, trueseamoss.com, and Amazon. Сurrently True Sea Moss has 6 products in the lineup and 4 more in the launch phase. The company also offers 24/7 customer service support for any inquiries.

True Sea Moss is proud of its continued success and looks forward to further future growth. The company is confident that its product will exceed customer expectations and continue to make an impact on the sustainable living movement.

