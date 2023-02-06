Yusuf Baykal Bozkurt Nominated for Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year 2022
Yusuf Baykal Bozkurt, CEO of Beonbrand Inc., nominated for Canadian SME Small Business Awards Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year 2022.
Beonbrand is driven by a belief in the power of storytelling and visually appealing content to inspire change and make a positive impact on the world."”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspiring Change: Yusuf Baykal Bozkurt, A Champion of International Education, Nominated for CanadianSME Small Business Awards Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year 2022.
— Yusuf Baykal Bozkurt, CEO of Beonbrand Inc
Yusuf Baykal Bozkurt, the visionary founder and CEO of Beonbrand Inc., has been nominated for the CanadianSME Small Business Awards Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year 2022. This recognition celebrates Bozkurt's relentless pursuit of excellence and his unwavering commitment to promoting international education and elevating the Canadian higher education industry.
Bozkurt arrived in Canada from Turkey with a background in media and communication and a passion for journalism. He honed his skills as a journalist, news anchor, reporter, and video/media producer, working for prestigious news organizations such as Al Jazeera. He then brought his expertise to the Canadian Higher Education industry, founding Beonbrand Inc., a content marketing agency that helps promote Canadian universities overseas and inspires millions of diverse international students to come to Canada.
The impact of Bozkurt's work can be seen in the 150+ video campaigns he produced for ILAC language schools, which received 11+ million organic video views and helped secure a $1.1 billion investment from Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX). Bozkurt's commitment to fostering international education has earned him recognition at the 2022 G20 Young Entrepreneurs' Alliance Summit, where he will represent Canada as a delegate.
Beonbrand, a content marketing agency, is dedicated to inspiring change through innovative branding, video production, and digital marketing. The company's goal is to empower international students to pursue their goals and make a positive impact on the world. With its groundbreaking approach to promoting Canadian universities overseas, Beonbrand has received widespread recognition for its impact on the international education industry and its ability to inspire millions of students.
Bozkurt's nomination for the CanadianSME Small Business Awards is a testament to his hard work and dedication to making a difference in the international education industry. He is dedicated to using cutting-edge branding, video production, and development to inspire people to achieve their goals and make a positive impact in the world.
"I'm honoured to be nominated for this award and proud to represent Canada at the G20 Young Entrepreneurs' Alliance Summit," said Bozkurt. "I believe in the power of international education to change lives and make a positive impact in the world, and I'm committed to continuing my work to promote Canadian universities and inspire students from around the world to pursue their dreams."
About Yusuf Baykal Bozkurt & Beonbrand Inc.
Yusuf Baykal Bozkurt, a media veteran with over 20 years of experience, founded Beonbrand Inc. in 2020 with the mission to make a difference in the world of international education. Beonbrand works with the Canadian higher education industry, delivering cutting-edge content marketing solutions that help institutions build trust and credibility with their clients. Beonbrand is driven by a belief in the power of storytelling and visually appealing content to inspire change and make a positive impact on the world.
